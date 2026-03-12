The Best Covered Call Strategy to Trade High-Yielding Pfizer Stock and Earn Extra Income

Pfizer Inc_ logo on iPad-by Koshiro K via Shutterstock

Income investors tend to gravitate towards covered calls, and blue-chip high yielding stocks are a great place to start.

Pfizer (PFE) has been a strong performer in 2026 and is up 9.64% so far this year.

PFE also pays a high dividend with the current dividend yield sitting at 6.42%.

Using options, we can generate an additional income from high yielding stocks via a covered call strategy.

PFE Covered Call Examples

Let’s look at two different covered call examples on PFE stock. The first will use a monthly expiration and the second will use a seven-month expiration.

Let’s evaluate the first PFE covered call example. Buying 100 shares of PFE would cost around $2,723. The May 15, 30 strike call option was trading yesterday for around $0.24, generating $24 in premium per contract for covered call sellers.

Selling the call option generates an income of 0.9% in 65 days, equalling around 10.9% annualized. That assumes the stock stays exactly where it is. What if the stock rises above the strike price of $30?

If PFE closes above $30 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at $30, leaving the trader with a total return 10.9%, which is 61.0% on an annualized basis.

Instead of the May $30-strike covered call, let’s look at selling the December 18, $30-strike call instead. Selling the December 18 call option for $1.35 generates an income of 5.2% in 282 days, equalling around 6.7% annualized.

If PFE closes above $30 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at $30, leaving the trader with a total return of 15.6%, which is 20.2% on an annualized basis.

These figures don’t include any potential dividends received during the course of the trades.

Of course, the risk with the trade is that the PFE might drop, which could wipe out any gains made from selling the call.

Barchart Technical Opinion

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Buy with a Strongest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Implied volatility is at 25.34% compared to a 12-month low of 18.25% and a 12-month high of 52.17%.

Company Description

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company.

The company boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth.

Pfizer markets a wide range of drugs and vaccines. Its business comprises six business units - Oncology, Inflammation & Immunology, Rare Disease, Hospital, Vaccines and Internal Medicine.

Pfizer spinned-off its Upjohn unit, its off-patent branded and generic established medicines business, and combined it with generic drugmaker Mylan to create a new generic pharmaceutical company called Viatris.

The Consumer Healthcare (CHC) segment, an over-the-counter (OTC) medicines business, was merged with Glaxo's unit to form a new joint venture.

'The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines.

Of the 28 analysts following PFE stock, 8 have a Strong Buy rating, 1 has a Moderate Buy rating, 16 have a Hold rating and 3 have a Strong Sell rating.

Covered calls can be a great way to generate some extra income from your core portfolio holdings.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.