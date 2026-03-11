Is Xylem Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $29.8 billion , Xylem Inc. ( XYL ) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures, and services engineered products and solutions for water, wastewater, and fluid-handling systems. The company operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement and Control Solutions, and Water Solutions and Services, serving utility, industrial, and residential and commercial building markets worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Xylem fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio includes pumps, filtration and treatment equipment, smart meters, sensors, analytics software, and monitoring systems offered under multiple brands such as Flygt, Goulds Water Technology, Sensus, and YSI.

Shares of the Washington, District of Columbia-based company have decreased 20.8% from its 52-week high of $154.27 . XYL’s shares have declined 11.4% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 4.1% drop over the same time frame.

XYL stock is down 9.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 2.3% dip. In the longer term, shares of the water technology firm have fallen 4.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 29.9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-November 2025. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since early February.

Shares of XYL tumbled over 8% on Feb. 10 after the company issued a cautious 2026 outlook . The company projected 2026 revenue of $9.1 billion - $9.2 billion, below the analyst consensus, and forecast adjusted EPS of $5.35 - $5.60, compared with expectations of $5.55. Despite reporting a stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 revenue of $2.4 billion and EPS of $1.42 EPS, the weaker forward guidance and only 2% - 4% expected organic revenue growth for 2026 drove the stock decline.

In comparison, XYL stock has performed weaker than its rival, Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( IR ). IR stock has gained 8.9% on a YTD basis and 4% over the past 52 weeks.