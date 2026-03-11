Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is LyondellBasell Industries Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
LyondellBasell Industries NV phone and laptop -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
LyondellBasell Industries NV phone and laptop -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

London-based LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) operates as a chemical company in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $21.1 billion, the company operates through Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives, Advanced Polymer Solutions, and Technology segments. 

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." LYB fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the specialty chemicals industry. 

However, LYB stock is down 13.2% from its 52-week high of $75.62 touched on March 18, 2025. Even so, the stock has been on a solid run lately, climbing 44.5% over the past three months and clearly outpacing the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) marginal decline during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has declined 11.8%, lagging behind the DOWI’s 13.8% gain. LYB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the start of February and above its 50-day moving average since the start of January.

www.barchart.com

LYB shares dropped 1.9% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings on Jan. 30. The company’s sales and other operating revenues declined nearly 9% from the prior year’s quarter to $7.1 billion. Moreover, the company announced an adjusted loss of $0.26 for the quarter, as compared to an adjusted EPS of $0.77 in last year’s same quarter.

When stacked against its peer, Albemarle Corporation (ALB), LYB has underperformed. Over the past year, ALB stock has surged 129.2%.

Adding to that, sentiment on LYB remains skeptical. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $58 sits below the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LYB 66.71 +1.10 +1.68%
Lyondellbasell Industries NV
ALB 169.24 +2.70 +1.62%
Albemarle Corp
$DOWI 47,580.04 -126.47 -0.27%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 1
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 2
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 4
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot