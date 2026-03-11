Is LyondellBasell Industries Stock Underperforming the Dow?

London-based LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) operates as a chemical company in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $21.1 billion, the company operates through Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives, Advanced Polymer Solutions, and Technology segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." LYB fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the specialty chemicals industry.

However, LYB stock is down 13.2% from its 52-week high of $75.62 touched on March 18, 2025. Even so, the stock has been on a solid run lately, climbing 44.5% over the past three months and clearly outpacing the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) marginal decline during the same period.

Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has declined 11.8%, lagging behind the DOWI’s 13.8% gain. LYB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the start of February and above its 50-day moving average since the start of January.

LYB shares dropped 1.9% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings on Jan. 30. The company’s sales and other operating revenues declined nearly 9% from the prior year’s quarter to $7.1 billion. Moreover, the company announced an adjusted loss of $0.26 for the quarter, as compared to an adjusted EPS of $0.77 in last year’s same quarter.

When stacked against its peer, Albemarle Corporation (ALB), LYB has underperformed. Over the past year, ALB stock has surged 129.2%.

Adding to that, sentiment on LYB remains skeptical. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $58 sits below the current price levels.