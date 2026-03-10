Barchart.com
Cattle Bounces on Turnaround Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Live cattle futures were back up $2.20 to $2.80 on the Tuesday close. Cash trade has yet to see much action this week, with $372 dressed reported, down from $380 last week and $240 live. Feeder cattle futures saw higher trade on Tuesday, with contracts up $2.70 to $3.55 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $0.62 to $365.77 on March 9. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $7.90. Choice boxes were up $3.38 to $394.67, while Select was $3.15 higher to $386.77. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 108,000 head, with the week to date total at 211,000 head. That is steady from the previous week but 28,002 head shy of the same week last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $232.375, up $2.225,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.200, up $2.775,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $228.350, up $2.775,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $353.350, up $2.700,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $349.675, up $3.125,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $346.400, up $3.525,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 228.350s +2.775 +1.23%
Live Cattle
LEM26 230.200s +2.775 +1.22%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 232.375s +2.225 +0.97%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 349.675s +3.125 +0.90%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 353.350s +2.700 +0.77%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 346.400s +3.525 +1.03%
Feeder Cattle

