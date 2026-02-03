Cotton Falls Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures were down 29 to 36 points in the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures were up $1.76 per barrel on the day at $63.90 after the US shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea. The US dollar index was down $0.262 to $97.230.

Monday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.99 cents/lb on 8.955 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 15 points on January 30 at 73.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 on 2/2 with the certified stocks level at 34,228 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 62.31, down 36 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.11, down 29 points,