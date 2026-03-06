Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Rounds Out the Week with Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Brown and white cow by Frans Ruiter via Unsplash
Brown and white cow by Frans Ruiter via Unsplash

Live cattle futures were under pressure from falling equities on Friday, with contracts down $3.80 to $4.50 at the close. April was up $2.35 from last Friday. Cash trade settled in at $240 across most of the country, firming in some northern areas from last week and lower in the south, with a few sales in the $241-242 range. Feeder cattle futures were falling on Friday, with contracts down $6.97 to 7.42 across the board, with May just 20 cents higher vs. last Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.47 to $367.32 on March 5. 

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed managed money cutting back 4,494 contracts from their net long position in live cattle futures and options as of Tuesday at 114,519 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, spec funds pared back 206 contracts from their net long to 17,956 contracts but 3/3.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $8.27. Choice boxes were up 33 cents to $387.22, while Select was $1.66 lower to $378.95. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week at 521,000 head. That is 2,000 head above the previous week but 58,267 head shy of the same week last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $234.575, down $3.950,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.475, down $3.800,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $229.250, down $4.150,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $355.625, down $6.975,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $351.625, down $7.375,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $348.075, down $7.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 229.250s -4.150 -1.78%
Live Cattle
LEM26 231.475s -3.800 -1.62%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 234.575s -3.950 -1.66%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 351.625s -7.375 -2.05%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 355.625s -6.975 -1.92%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 348.075s -7.450 -2.10%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
Target Profits Between $165 and $175 with a Broken Wing Butterfly on Nvidia Stock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue in 2026?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Peter Thiel Is Dumping Palantir Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Bond Yields Climb on Inflation Worries, U.S. Economic Data on Tap
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 5
Morgan Stanley Says You Should Buy the Dip in These 3 Software Stocks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot