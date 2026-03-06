Cattle Rounds Out the Week with Losses

Live cattle futures were under pressure from falling equities on Friday, with contracts down $3.80 to $4.50 at the close. April was up $2.35 from last Friday. Cash trade settled in at $240 across most of the country, firming in some northern areas from last week and lower in the south, with a few sales in the $241-242 range. Feeder cattle futures were falling on Friday, with contracts down $6.97 to 7.42 across the board, with May just 20 cents higher vs. last Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.47 to $367.32 on March 5.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed managed money cutting back 4,494 contracts from their net long position in live cattle futures and options as of Tuesday at 114,519 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, spec funds pared back 206 contracts from their net long to 17,956 contracts but 3/3.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $8.27. Choice boxes were up 33 cents to $387.22, while Select was $1.66 lower to $378.95. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week at 521,000 head. That is 2,000 head above the previous week but 58,267 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $234.575, down $3.950,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $231.475, down $3.800,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $229.250, down $4.150,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $355.625, down $6.975,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $351.625, down $7.375,