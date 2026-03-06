Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

As Marvell Breaks Through Key Resistance Levels, Should You Chase the Rally in MRVL Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Marvell (MRVL) shares pushed meaningfully higher on Friday after the semiconductor firm cited strong artificial intelligence (AI) demand as it posted a market-beating Q4 and issued impressive guidance for the current quarter. 

As the Q4 release attracted retail and institutional interest to MRVL, the chip stock rallied past its key moving averages (MAs) on March 6, reinforcing that the momentum has turned positive. 

Versus its 52-week low, Marvell stock is now up about 80%, but Craig Hallum analysts believe it could rip much higher from here through the remainder of 2026.  

www.barchart.com

How High Could Marvell Stock Fly in 2026?

Marvell sees its revenue coming in at $2.4 billion in the current quarter (up 27% year-over-year) and its growth rate accelerating in each of the remaining three quarters of its fiscal 2027. 

This immense visibility into future sales made Craig Hallum lift its price objective on MRVL stock to $164, indicating potential upside of a 80% from here. According to the investment firm, broad-based data center growth and accelerating artificial intelligence revenue justifies Marvell’s earnings multiple, which currently sits at about 29x forward earnings. 

Despite today’s rally, MRVL’s relative strength index (14-day) sits at about 66 currently, signaling the bullish momentum remains far from exhaustion. 

AI Tailwinds To Drive MRVL Shares Higher

MRVL’s dominant optical interconnects (1.6T) and custom AI silicon programs with hyperscalers drove record design wins in Q4. 

Craig Hallum analysts remain bullish on Marvell shares because the firm’s recent acquisitions (Celestial AI and XConn) underscore a strategic “land grab” in scale-up networking — the plumbing that allows thousands of GPUs to talk to one another. 

With custom sales scaling from near-zero to $1.5 billion in a single year and bookings accelerating at a record pace, the company is no longer just a peripheral player but a central architect of the AI era. 

Its structural shift toward high-margin, sticky data center sales provide a multi-year growth runway that makes the stock a compelling buy for long-term investors. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Marvell Technology?

While not nearly as bullish as Craig Hallum, other Wall Street firms recommend owning Marvell Technology as well. 

The consensus rating on MRVL shares remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of roughly $115 signaling potential for a more than 25% rally from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MRVL 88.91 +13.23 +17.48%
Marvell Technology Inc

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
Target Profits Between $165 and $175 with a Broken Wing Butterfly on Nvidia Stock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue in 2026?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Peter Thiel Is Dumping Palantir Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Bond Yields Climb on Inflation Worries, U.S. Economic Data on Tap
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 5
Morgan Stanley Says You Should Buy the Dip in These 3 Software Stocks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot