Is Constellation Brands Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Constellation Brands Inc logo on phone with data -by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock
Valued at a market cap of $26.2 billion, Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits. The Rochester, New York-based company owns and markets several well-known brands such as Corona, Modelo Especial, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and STZ fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages-brewers industry. The company benefits from strong brand recognition, extensive distribution networks, and a strategic focus on premiumization, allowing it to capture higher margins and maintain a strong competitive position in the industry.

This alcohol company is currently trading 25.2% below its 52-week high of $196.91, reached on May 16, 2025. Shares of STZ have gained 3.5% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX3.5% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of STZ are up 6.8%, compared to NASX’s 2.1% decline. However, in the longer term, STZ has decreased 15.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing behind NASX’s 22.6% uptick over the same time frame. 

STZ has recently started trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March. 

On Jan. 7, STZ delivered stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings results, and its shares surged 5.3% in the following trading session. Due to lower shipment volumes, the company’s net sales declined 9.8% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, but topped analyst estimates by 1.8%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $3.06 fell 5.8% from the year-ago quarter, handily topping consensus expectations of $2.65. 

STZ has underperformed its rival, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), which soared 18.5% over the past 52 weeks and 15.1% on a YTD basis. 

Looking at STZ’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $170.54 suggests a 15.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

