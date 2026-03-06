Is Dominion Energy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $55.4 billion , Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ) provides regulated electricity and natural gas services, primarily through its Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to millions of residential, commercial, industrial, and government customers in states such as Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, while also operating renewable energy and renewable natural gas facilities.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Dominion Energy fits this criterion perfectly. Dominion Energy manages a large infrastructure network including over 30 GW of generating capacity and tens of thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines.

Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company have dipped 6.8% from its 52-week high of $67.57 . Shares of Dominion Energy have risen 7.7% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite's ( $NASX ) 3.5% decline during the same period.

The energy company’s shares have gained 7.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX's 2.1% decrease. However, longer term, D stock has returned 16.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 22.6% increase over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since July 2025.

Shares of Dominion Energy fell 2.6% on Feb. 23 after the company forecast fiscal 2026 operating earnings of $3.45 per share - $3.69 per share, with the midpoint below analysts’ estimate of $3.60. The decline also followed a nearly 11% year-over-year rise in Q4 2025 operating expenses to $3.34 billion, which pressured margins despite adjusted EPS of $0.68 slightly beating the estimate. Additionally, the company announced a major capital spending increase to $64.7 billion for 2026 - 2030 to support rising electricity demand from data centers.

In comparison, Dominion Energy stock has lagged behind its rival NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ). NEE stock has soared 29.3% over the past 52 weeks and 13.5% on a YTD basis..