Is Crown Castle Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Crown Castle Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Crown Castle Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. Valued at $39.7 billion by market cap, the company manages and offers wireless communication coverage and infrastructure sites in the U.S. and Australia.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and CCI perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - specialty industry. 

Despite its notable strength, CCI slipped 22.2% from its 52-week high of $115.76, achieved on Jul. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, CCI stock gained marginally, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.5% losses during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of CCI rose 1.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 2.1%. However, in the longer term, the stock fell 4.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 22.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, CCI has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late August, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early February, experiencing minor fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 4, CCI shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.12 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.07 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.07 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.05 billion. CCI expects full-year FFO in the range of $4.38 to $4.49 per share.

CCI’s rival, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) shares have lagged behind the stock, with a 1.2% uptick on a YTD basis and 11.2% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on CCI’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $100.23 suggests a potential upside of 11.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

