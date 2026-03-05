Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Diverge on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures edged out higher on Thursday, with contracts up 10 to 20 cents in the front months, with deferreds 32 to 92 cents higher. Cash trade has yet to be reported so far this week. Thursday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,224 head, with bids at $238. Feeder cattle futures were down $1 to $1.75 on the day, as strength in the corn market added some pressure. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 34 cents to $368.59 on March 4. 

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed a total of just 11,163 MT of beef sold in the week ending on February 26, a calendar year low. Japan was the top buyer of 3,300 MT, with 2,300 MT sold to South Korea. Shipments were up to 14,914 MT in that week, which was the second largest for 2026.The largest destination was South Korea at 5,000 MT, with 3,700 MT to Japan.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $6.28. Choice boxes were down $1.68 to $386.89, while Select was $0.26 higher to $380.61. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 111,000 head, with the week to date total at 433,000 head. That is 6,000 head above the previous week but 34,756 head shy of the same week last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.525, up $0.175,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.275, up $0.100,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.400, up $0.175,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.600, down $1.325,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.000, down $1.750,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $355.525, down $1.475,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 233.400s +0.175 +0.08%
Live Cattle
LEM26 235.275s +0.100 +0.04%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.525s +0.175 +0.07%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 359.000s -1.750 -0.49%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 362.600s -1.325 -0.36%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 355.525s -1.475 -0.41%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Investors Are Bullish on Alphabet Stock - Piling Into GOOGL Call Options With Huge Unusual Options Volume
Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash 2
This Oil Stock Just Soared 130%. Should You Chase Battalion Oil Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Higher as Investors Digest U.S. ADP Jobs Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
A $2 Billion Reason to Buy Lumentum Stock Now
Sketched Chinese flag by OllegN via iStock 5
Should You Buy the Dip in Alibaba Stock Ahead of China’s ‘Two Sessions?’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot