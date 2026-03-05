Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Okta Is Pushing Higher. Should You Chase the Rally in OKTA Stock After Earnings Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
An Okta sign on a corporate office_ Image by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock_
An Okta sign on a corporate office_ Image by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock_

Okta (OKTA) shares moved about 10% higher on March 5 as the company's market-beating Q4 overshadowed its muted guidance for the current quarter. The company posted revenue of $761 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90, making D.A. Davidson analysts reiterate their “Buy” rating on OKTA with a $110 price target. 

Despite post-earnings surge, Okta stock remains down more than 15% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Should You Invest in OKTA Stock Today?

D.A. Davidson believes Okta's artificial intelligence (AI) agent security products are beginning to see real traction in the enterprise space. 

In Q4, the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $3 billion — up 12% year-over-year — with 15% growth in its subscription backlog to $4.8 billion, signaling solid demand from enterprise customers. 

In its research note, the investment firm dubbed AI a significant growth opportunity, adding it could push OKTA shares up to $110 by year-end. 

While OKTA shares aren’t inexpensive to own at 48x forward earnings, they’re still worth owning given that management said large deals and channel partnerships are driving growth among major customers. 

Where Options Data Suggests OKTA Shares Are Headed

According to D.A. Davidson, stable net sales and a decrease in sales representative attrition could accelerate growth in fiscal 2027. 

It's also worth mentioning that the post-earnings rally on Thursday helped Okta stock breach its 20-day moving average (MA), indicating upward momentum could sustain in the near term. 

According to Barchart, options data is skewed to the upside as well. Contracts expiring mid-May suggest potential upside of some 14%, which means Okta could be trading at north of $90 within the next three months. 

Finally, the San Francisco-headquartered firm has a $1 billion stock buyback program in place for 2026, which makes it all the more attractive to own for long-term investors. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Okta

Other Wall Street analysts also see OKTA shares pushing higher through the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on Okta Inc remains at “Moderate Buy” with the mean target of about $107, indicating potential upside of nearly 20% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OKTA 79.65 +7.91 +11.03%
Okta Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Investors Are Bullish on Alphabet Stock - Piling Into GOOGL Call Options With Huge Unusual Options Volume
Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash 2
This Oil Stock Just Soared 130%. Should You Chase Battalion Oil Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Higher as Investors Digest U.S. ADP Jobs Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
A $2 Billion Reason to Buy Lumentum Stock Now
Sketched Chinese flag by OllegN via iStock 5
Should You Buy the Dip in Alibaba Stock Ahead of China’s ‘Two Sessions?’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot