Penny Stock Mobix Labs Skyrocketed on a U.S. Navy Order. Should You Chase the Rally?

Mobix Labs (MOBX) shares have experienced a more than 6x rally this week after announcing a purchase order with the U.S. Navy for components used in the Tomahawk cruise missile program. As MOBX pushed aggressively to the upside yesterday, its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) climbed into the early 90s, indicating extremely overbought conditions that often trigger a sharp correction.

Following yesterday's gains and despite a pullback this morning, MOBX stock is trading at roughly $0.90 today, miles above its $0.16 in late February.

What U.S. Navy News Really Means for MOBIX Stock

Retail investors cheered MOBX stock following the U.S. Navy announcement, as it signals the firm’s transition from a speculative name to an integrated, qualified supplier for a core defense asset.

Being “designed in” to an active weapons system provides high-margin, recurring revenue and long term visibility that micro-cap companies often lack.

The purchase order validates Mobix Labs' mission-critical EMI filtering technology on a global stage, proving its reliability in high-stakes environments.

Together with accelerated production tempo for the Navy, the deal strengthened investor confidence in the company’s ability to scale rapidly within the defense sector.

Should You Chase the Momentum in MOBX Shares?

Despite recent hype, MOBIX shares remain a classic “bull trap” for many investors. As a micro-cap penny stock , it is plagued by unusually high volatility and chronic unprofitability, with net losses approaching nearly $50 million.

Plus, the fabless semiconductor firm faces a looming Nasdaq delisting as well. If it fails to sustain a $1 minimum bid price by April 27, it may be relegated to the “pink sheet,” crushing institutional interest and liquidity.

Investors must also use caution in playing MOBX at current levels because it has a history of substantial shareholder dilution, frequently issuing new equity to stay afloat.

In short, a single purchase order — irrespective of how prestigious the client — doesn’t outweigh the fundamental risk of a balance sheet that remains in significant distress.

MOBIX Doesn’t Receive Coverage From Wall Street

Absence of Wall Street coverage remains another major red flag on MOBX shares this year.

This means investors lack independent, professional analysis to verify MOBIX’s financial health and future prospects.

