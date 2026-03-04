Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is PNC Financial Services Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
PNC Financial Services Group Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
PNC Financial Services Group Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading diversified financial institution operating across the U.S. It provides banking, lending, wealth management, and asset management services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, serving millions of customers. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock. 

Its shares reached an all-time high of $243.94 on Feb. 6, but are down 12.7% from that level. Stabilizing interest rates, solid quarterly earnings, alongside strong loan growth and deposit increases, have boosted investor confidence. Over the past three months, PNC’s stock has gained 7.6%, while the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) index is down 4% over the same period

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC’s stock has gained 12.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite index is up 22.7%. However, this year, the stock has increased 2.1%, while the broader index has dropped by 3.1%. The stock has traded above its 200-day moving average since late November and is currently below its 50-day moving average since late February. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 16, PNC reported its fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal 2025. On the same day, the stock surged 3.8% intraday. The company’s overall revenue increased 9.1% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $6.07 billion. Its net interest income for the quarter was $3.73 billion, up 5.9% from the prior-year period, driven by lower funding costs, loan growth, and the continued benefit of fixed-rate asset repricing. 

In January, PNC also closed its acquisition of FirstBank Holding Company (including the FirstBank banking subsidiary), which significantly expands the company’s presence across high-growth communities in Colorado and Arizona. Wall Street analysts expect its EPS to increase 16.8% YOY to $4.10 (on a diluted basis) for the current quarter. 

We compare PNC’s performance with that of another regional bank stock, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), which has gained 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, but only marginally year-to-date. Therefore, PNC has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on PNC’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $250.48 implies a 17.6% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $284 indicates a 33.3% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 49.33 +0.03 +0.06%
Truist Financial Corp
$NASX 22,653.04 +136.35 +0.61%
Nasdaq Composite
PNC 214.66 +1.61 +0.76%
PNC Bank

Most Popular News

Costco food court by Macky Albor via Shutterstock 1
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 5
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
SanDisk Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue Into 2026?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Plummet as Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Fears
Soldiers marching via Shutterstock 4
5 Top Defense Stocks to Buy as the World Rearms
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Micron Technology Short-Put Plays Have Huge Yields - Attractive to Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot