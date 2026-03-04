Is PNC Financial Services Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading diversified financial institution operating across the U.S. It provides banking, lending, wealth management, and asset management services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, serving millions of customers. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock.
Its shares reached an all-time high of $243.94 on Feb. 6, but are down 12.7% from that level. Stabilizing interest rates, solid quarterly earnings, alongside strong loan growth and deposit increases, have boosted investor confidence. Over the past three months, PNC’s stock has gained 7.6%, while the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) index is down 4% over the same period.
Over the past 52 weeks, PNC’s stock has gained 12.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite index is up 22.7%. However, this year, the stock has increased 2.1%, while the broader index has dropped by 3.1%. The stock has traded above its 200-day moving average since late November and is currently below its 50-day moving average since late February.
On Jan. 16, PNC reported its fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal 2025. On the same day, the stock surged 3.8% intraday. The company’s overall revenue increased 9.1% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $6.07 billion. Its net interest income for the quarter was $3.73 billion, up 5.9% from the prior-year period, driven by lower funding costs, loan growth, and the continued benefit of fixed-rate asset repricing.
In January, PNC also closed its acquisition of FirstBank Holding Company (including the FirstBank banking subsidiary), which significantly expands the company’s presence across high-growth communities in Colorado and Arizona. Wall Street analysts expect its EPS to increase 16.8% YOY to $4.10 (on a diluted basis) for the current quarter.
We compare PNC’s performance with that of another regional bank stock, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), which has gained 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, but only marginally year-to-date. Therefore, PNC has been the clear outperformer over these periods.
Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on PNC’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $250.48 implies a 17.6% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $284 indicates a 33.3% upside.
On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.