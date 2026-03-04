Barchart.com
How Is Welltower’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Welltower Inc_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Welltower Inc_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a leading healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages properties serving the healthcare industry, primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. With a market cap of $146.6 billion, the company’s portfolio primarily includes senior housing communities, outpatient medical centers, and long-term care facilities, all operated by healthcare providers and senior living operators. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Welltower fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the real estate sector. The REIT partners with leading healthcare systems and operators to develop, acquire, and manage high-quality healthcare real estate, benefiting from long-term demographic trends such as aging populations and rising demand for healthcare services.

WELL stock touched its 52-week high of $216.43 on Feb. 17 and is currently trading 3.9% below that peak. WELL shares have soared 3% over the past three months, outperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE6.4% dip during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Welltower’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term as well. WELL stock prices have soared 24.2% over the past six months and 32.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE’s 5.4% and a marginal rise during the same time frame.

Welltower stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average over the past year and mostly above its 50-day moving average since early February, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 10, Welltower released its FY2025 Q4 earnings, and its shares rose 1.8%. Driven by robust growth in its senior housing portfolio, the company generated revenue of about $3.18 billion and normalized funds from operations of $1.45 per share, reflecting solid year-over-year growth. Performance was supported by strong operating trends in its seniors housing operating portfolio, where same-store revenue rose 9.6% and occupancy increased by about 400 basis points, while margins also expanded. During the quarter, Welltower was highly active in portfolio repositioning, completing $13.9 billion of investments and $7.5 billion in dispositions and loan repayments. 

Nonetheless, Welltower has significantly outperformed its peer Ventas, Inc.’s (VTR22.9% surge over the past year.

Among the 20 analysts covering the WELL stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” The mean price target of $227.16 implies an upswing potential of 9.2% from the current market prices.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

