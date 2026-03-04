Barchart.com
Is Colgate-Palmolive Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

Colgate-Palmolive Co_ logo on phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a global leader in oral care, personal care, home cleaning and pet nutrition products, with a heritage dating back to 1806. Headquartered in New York City, it operates in over 200 markets worldwide. Colgate’s market cap of around $76.6 billion reflects its status as a large-cap stalwart in the consumer staples space.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Colgate-Palmolive Company comfortably fits into this category. The global consumer-staples giant has built a dominant presence in everyday household and personal care products, particularly in oral care.

Its stock had reached a 52-week high of $100.18 in March 2025, and is down about 4.7% from that level. Colgate’s stock has surged by 22.1% over the past three months, while the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) has declined around 4%.

Over the past 52 weeks, Colgate’s stock has gained 2.9%, and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it rose 20.9%. On the other hand, the NASX gained 22.7% over the past year but slumped 3.1% this year.

The stock is currently trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating significant momentum.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock is rising largely due to strong earnings momentum and improving investor sentiment following its latest quarterly results. The company reported Q4 revenue of about $5.2 billion, representing 5.8% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EPS came in at $0.95, up from $0.91 a year earlier, beating Wall Street expectations and signaling steady demand for essential consumer products.

Comparing Colgate’s performance with Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), which has dropped 27% over the past 52 weeks but gained 3.7% this year, Colgate is the clear outperformer here.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Colgate’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $96.05 indicates a slight upside compared to current levels, while the Street-high price target of $105 indicates a 9.9% upside. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KMB 104.64 -5.10 -4.65%
Kimberly-Clark Corp
$NASX 22,516.69 -232.17 -1.02%
Nasdaq Composite
CL 95.51 -1.79 -1.84%
Colgate-Palmolive Company

