Is Colgate-Palmolive Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a global leader in oral care, personal care, home cleaning and pet nutrition products, with a heritage dating back to 1806. Headquartered in New York City, it operates in over 200 markets worldwide. Colgate’s market cap of around $76.6 billion reflects its status as a large-cap stalwart in the consumer staples space.
Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Colgate-Palmolive Company comfortably fits into this category. The global consumer-staples giant has built a dominant presence in everyday household and personal care products, particularly in oral care.
Its stock had reached a 52-week high of $100.18 in March 2025, and is down about 4.7% from that level. Colgate’s stock has surged by 22.1% over the past three months, while the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) has declined around 4%.
Over the past 52 weeks, Colgate’s stock has gained 2.9%, and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it rose 20.9%. On the other hand, the NASX gained 22.7% over the past year but slumped 3.1% this year.
The stock is currently trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating significant momentum.
Colgate-Palmolive Company stock is rising largely due to strong earnings momentum and improving investor sentiment following its latest quarterly results. The company reported Q4 revenue of about $5.2 billion, representing 5.8% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EPS came in at $0.95, up from $0.91 a year earlier, beating Wall Street expectations and signaling steady demand for essential consumer products.
Comparing Colgate’s performance with Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), which has dropped 27% over the past 52 weeks but gained 3.7% this year, Colgate is the clear outperformer here.
Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Colgate’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $96.05 indicates a slight upside compared to current levels, while the Street-high price target of $105 indicates a 9.9% upside.
On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.