1 Trade to Make Now as Middle East Conflict Rattles the Market

June Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Euro currency futures that a price downtrend line is in place and prices today hit a more-than-three-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the present geopolitical crisis has prompted a “flight to quality” into the U.S. dollar ($DXY), which is Euro-currency bearish. Also, the Middle East war has the potential to damage the European Union’s economy — especially the energy sector — much more so than damaging the U.S. economy.

A move in the June Euro currency futures below chart support at this week’s low of 1.1640 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1300, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $1.1800.

