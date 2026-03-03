Barchart.com
1 Trade to Make Now as Middle East Conflict Rattles the Market

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_
Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_

June Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Euro currency futures that a price downtrend line is in place and prices today hit a more-than-three-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the present geopolitical crisis has prompted a “flight to quality” into the U.S. dollar ($DXY), which is Euro-currency bearish. Also, the Middle East war has the potential to damage the European Union’s economy — especially the energy sector — much more so than damaging the U.S. economy.

A move in the June Euro currency futures below chart support at this week’s low of 1.1640 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1300, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $1.1800.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 99.33 +0.95 +0.97%
U.S. Dollar Index
E6H26 1.15870 -0.01325 -1.13%
Euro FX
