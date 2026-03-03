Barchart.com
This Blue-Chip Stock Just Issued a Warning for 2026. Should You Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

Chris MacDonald - Barchart - Columnist

Shipping terminal by donvictorio via Shutterstock
Shipping terminal by donvictorio via Shutterstock

Among the most pertinent stocks many investors pay close attention to, at least in terms of finding a barometer to measure overall macroeconomic conditions, are stocks tied to home building and home renovation, like Lowe's (LOW). Shares of LOW stock have been on the move higher in recent weeks, with investors seemingly looking through relative weakness in the consumer toward what could be a much better first and second quarter of this year.

With higher expected refunds from tax season, thanks to some changes to the tax code made during President Trump's first year in his second term, investors are now seemingly more bullish about spending increasing at least over the near term.

That said, Lowe's has seen its fair share of near-term weakness as well, following its recent earnings report on Wednesday. Let's dive into what the company reported and what it may portend for LOW stock moving forward.

Why Did Lowe's Dip This Week? 

Shares of Lowe's dropped more than 3% during Wednesday's session before rebounding slightly on Thursday after the company reported strong earnings before dropping a little over 2% again today. Despite beating on a number of key metrics, some rather disappointing forward guidance was put forward by the company's management team, suggesting that full-year 2026 earnings may not be as fantastic as some analysts on Wall Street previously thought.

From a fundamentals perspective, any sort of weakening of margins or slower earnings growth could indeed impact this stock over the course of this year. That's the concern many investors have, given Lowe's forward price-earnings ratio remains around 21 times. Indeed, for a retailer, that's a hefty valuation, and one that will require Lowe's high-single-digit profit margin to be maintained. These are the key factors I'm paying closest attention to right now.

Some of the analysts who cover Lowe's have mentioned that concerns around spending in the so-called do-it-yourself segment could drive material weakness, though it will remain to be seen how consumers' spending patterns change if they have more disposable income following tax season this year. I think there will definitely be competing headwinds and tailwinds investors will have to parse through. So, in that sense, this will be an intriguing stock to follow.

With that said, let's dive into what other Wall Street analysts think of Lowe's in this current environment and what the consensus is in terms of this company's future performance.

What Do the Experts Think? 

Wall Street analysts generally appear to be on the bullish side of the fence when it comes to this home improvement retailer, with a “Moderate Buy” and a $289.76 price target on LOW stock. At current prices, that implies upside of around 12% from current levels.

That's not bad upside and could certainly undershoot relative to the company's actual performance moving forward. That said, given the recent caution put forward by Lowe's management team, I do think investors have plenty to chew on. 

Regardless of the direction of movement Lowe's and other major competitors in this sector see in the coming weeks, I'll be paying close attention to the narrative in conference calls, given how close these companies are to the consumer and spending patterns. I'd encourage all investors to dive deeper into this report and will certainly aim to provide updates as they come in the future. 


On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

