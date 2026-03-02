Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Rally into the Close on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cow grazing in a meadow sunshine by Mario Dobelmann via Unsplash
Cow grazing in a meadow sunshine by Mario Dobelmann via Unsplash

Live cattle futures saw strength into the Monday close, as contracts were 30 to 90 cents higher. Cash trade was late last week, with Southern action at $244 and Northern sales from $239-243. Feeder cattle futures saw stronger trade, shrugging off early losses to close $1.85 to $2.30 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 97 cents to $371.82 on February 27. The OKC feeder cattle auction on Monday showed 5,500 head for sale, with feeder steers $2-8 lower and heifers down $4-10. Calves were down $5-15 for steers and 10-20 lower on heifers.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $3.13. Choice boxes were up $1.50 to $381.34, while Select was $3.90 higher to $378.21. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 102,000 head. That is 4,000 head below with the previous Monday and 2,764 head shy of the same Monday last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.100, up $0.875,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $229.650, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $228.175, up $0.375,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $357.275, up $1.850,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $353.325, up $2.125,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $349.475, up $2.275,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 228.175s +0.375 +0.16%
Live Cattle
LEM26 229.650s +0.500 +0.22%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 233.100s +0.875 +0.38%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 353.325s +2.125 +0.61%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 357.275s +1.850 +0.52%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 349.475s +2.275 +0.66%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
‘This is Not Business as Usual. This is Risk’: Michael Burry Warns Nvidia Looks Strikingly Similar to Cisco Just Prior to Dot Com Bubble Crash
Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 2
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons to Buy Broadcom Stock Before March 4
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
Jobs, Geopolitics and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot