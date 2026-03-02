Barchart.com
Cattle Showing Slight Losses on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay
Live cattle futures are firm to 70 cents in the red at midday. Cash trade was late last week, with Southern action at $244 and Northern sales from $239-243. Feeder cattle futures are steady to 20 cents lower in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 38 cents to $372.79 on February 26. The OKC feeder cattle auction on Monday showed 5,500 head for sale. Early action is lower.

Weekly CFTC data from Friday showed a total of 2,296 contracts added to the managed money net long position as of Tuesday to 119,013 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs added 1,356 contracts to their net long as of 2/24 to 18,162 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $4.01. Choice boxes were up 65 cents to $380.49, while Select was $2.17 higher to $37648. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 516,000 head. That is even with the previous week and 52,747 head below than the same week last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.150, down $0.075,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $228.800, down $0.350,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.150, down $0.650,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $355.400, down $0.025

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.000, down $0.200

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $347.100, down $0.100


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 227.100 -0.700 -0.31%
Live Cattle
LEM26 228.675 -0.475 -0.21%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 232.100 -0.125 -0.05%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 351.025 -0.175 -0.05%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 355.475 +0.050 +0.01%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 347.025 -0.175 -0.05%
Feeder Cattle

