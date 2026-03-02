Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 16

Nvidia (NVDA) investors may want to circle March 16 on their calendars. That’s when the company’s highly anticipated GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2026 kicks off. The event has increasingly become one of the most important dates of the year — not just for Nvidia, but for the entire tech industry. In recent years, GTC has evolved from a developer-focused gathering into a global stage where Nvidia unveils next-generation chips, outlines its product roadmap, and shapes the broader narrative around artificial intelligence (AI).

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has already teased that this year’s conference will showcase products the “world has never seen before.” Historically, GTC has been where Nvidia introduces breakthrough GPUs and lays out its long-term vision for accelerated computing. If that pattern holds, this year’s event could deliver meaningful announcements with implications for hyperscalers, enterprise customers, and investors alike.

With that said, let’s explore what investors should expect from this year’s conference and what it could mean for NVDA stock.

About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia is a premier technology firm known for its expertise in graphics processing units and artificial intelligence solutions. The company is renowned for its pioneering contributions to gaming, data centers, and AI-driven applications. Nvidia’s technological solutions are developed around a platform strategy that combines hardware, systems, software, algorithms, and services to provide distinctive value. The chipmaker’s market capitalization currently stands at $4.5 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.

Shares of the AI darling have lost 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis but gained 47% in the past 52 weeks. NVDA stock has spent recent months trading in a range, struggling to break above its October all-time high as investors have questioned the sustainability of AI spending and rotated out of megacap stocks. A boost from strong earnings could push NVDA stock closer to retesting its record highs.

Nvidia Set to Unveil Chips the “World Has Never Seen Before” at This Year’s GTC

Nvidia is set to host its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) from March 16 to 19 in San Jose, California, with workshops beginning on March 15. GTC is the leading global AI event, bringing together developers, researchers, and business leaders to explore the next generation of AI innovation. The event will feature over 700 sessions and 300-plus exhibits, offering insights into how AI is being deployed across industries. Notably, Nvidia is centering this year’s event on “AI, accelerated computing, and transformative tech.”

This conference is typically where Nvidia unveils new products and outlines its roadmap. At GTC 2025, the company unveiled Blackwell Ultra and introduced Vera Rubin, its next-generation graphics processing unit (GPU). Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also discussed a shift in focus from generative AI to agentic AI (systems that autonomously reason and execute tasks). This year’s conference is expected to highlight further progress in agentic AI and physical AI.

The highlight of the event will be Huang’s keynote speech on March 16. What’s particularly intriguing is that Huang, speaking with Korean media earlier this month, said this year’s GTC will feature the unveiling of products the “world has never seen before.” However, the report does not specify which hardware the CEO was referring to.

At previous GTC events, Nvidia typically focused on advancements in AI-driven software and chip technology, so it’s reasonable to expect this year to follow a similar pattern. A report from Wccftech suggested it could be a “derivative chip” from the Rubin lineup, such as Rubin CPX, or that Nvidia might spring a surprise by unveiling its next-generation Feynman chips. In any case, investors will be watching closely, as the event could serve as the next major catalyst for NVDA stock.

Meanwhile, GF Securities analysts believe the event could act as a catalyst not only for NVDA stock but for the broader semiconductor industry as well. Beyond chips the “world has never seen before,” analysts expect co-packaged optics to be another highlight, with Nvidia anticipated to unveil its second-generation co-packaged optical switch. Analysts also suggested that Nvidia could announce a language processing unit (LPU) rack equipped with SRAM-based on-chip memory. They added that this would enable faster token generation and deliver “ultra-low latency."

GF Securities said the semiconductor industry may need GTC to serve as a broad catalyst, noting that the recent correction in chip stocks resembles the pullback seen in the second quarter of 2024. At the time, robust CSP capex guidance sparked a strong rally, so it remains to be seen whether GTC can trigger a similar one this time around.

Nvidia Gains as Q4 Results and Q1 Guidance Crush Expectations

NVDA shares rose about 1% in extended trading on Feb. 25 after the chipmaker posted upbeat Q4 results and delivered Q1 revenue guidance that smashed Wall Street expectations. The results and outlook helped ease fears of an AI bubble and indicated that the large-scale expansion of AI computing remains firmly on track.

The semiconductor giant posted record quarterly revenue of $68.1 billion, up 20% sequentially and 73% year-over-year (YOY). The top-line figure comfortably exceeded Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $65.9 billion. Adjusted EPS stood at $1.62, beating expectations by $0.08.

Nvidia’s key data center segment generated record revenue of $62.3 billion in Q4, up 22% from the previous quarter and 75% YOY. The growth was fueled by major platform shifts toward accelerated computing and AI. CFO Colette Kress said hyperscaler revenue rose during the quarter and remained the largest customer category at just over 50% of total data-center revenue, though growth was driven primarily by Nvidia’s other data-center customers as the revenue base diversified.

Meanwhile, CEO Jensen Huang said agentic AI has reached an inflection point, hitting a level of intelligence that is now genuinely useful for businesses. That gives him confidence that Nvidia’s customers can grow their cash flow and fulfill their purchase commitments.

“Computing demand is growing exponentially — the agentic AI inflection point has arrived. Grace Blackwell with NVLink is the king of inference today — delivering an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token — and Vera Rubin will extend that leadership even further,” said Huang. “Enterprise adoption of agents is skyrocketing. Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute — the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth.”

Looking ahead, Nvidia expects Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue of $78 billion, plus or minus 2%. That compares with the average analyst estimate of $72.8 billion. Notably, the company said it is “not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in its outlook.” Kress said the company will continue engaging with both the U.S. and Chinese governments, leaving room for potential upside here.

What Do Analysts Expect for NVDA Stock?

Wall Street analysts remain highly bullish on Nvidia, as reflected in NVDA stock’s top-tier “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Among the 50 analysts covering the stock, 45 rate it as a “Strong Buy,” three assign a “Moderate Buy” rating, one advises a “Hold,” and one has a “Strong Sell” rating. The average price target for NVDA stock is $255.34, implying potential upside of 44% from current levels.