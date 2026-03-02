Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Elevance Health Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Elevance Health Inc billboard-by monticello via Shutterstock
Elevance Health Inc billboard-by monticello via Shutterstock

Indianapolis-based Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) is one of the largest U.S. health benefits and managed care companies, providing medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral, and care management services to government-sponsored and commercial members. With a market cap of $70.6 billion, Elevance operates nationally through its Blue Cross Blue Shield–affiliated health plans and its diversified healthcare services platform.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Elevance fits this bill perfectly. Its competitive strength is anchored in its exclusive Blue Cross Blue Shield franchises, which provide deep local market share, trusted branding, and extensive provider networks across multiple states. This foundation is reinforced by large-scale participation in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, delivering stable, recurring enrollment-driven revenue.

Despite its notable strengths, ELV stock has fallen 30.3% from its 52-week high of $458.75 touched on Apr. 8. In addition, ELV has dropped 5.5% over the past three months, trailing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI3.3% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

ELV stock prices have surged 3.3% over the past six months and dropped 18.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the $DOWI’s 7.5% surge and 13.3% gains over the same time frames.

Elevance shares dipped below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages in late January, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

Elevance Health shares jumped 5.9% on Jan. 28 following a solid Q4 2025 print that underscored both growth momentum and cost pressures. Operating revenue climbed 10% year over year to $49.3 billion, while adjusted EPS of $3.33 beat expectations, fueled by premium rate increases, continued Medicare Advantage expansion, and robust growth in the Carelon services platform. 

Meanwhile, top industry rival, The Cigna Group (CI), has also faced challenges, with a 4.3% downtick over the past 52 weeks and 3.3% dip over the past six months.

Among the 21 analysts covering the ELV stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $383.31 suggests a 19.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CI 289.82 +1.00 +0.35%
The Cigna Group
$DOWI 48,977.92 -521.28 -1.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ELV 320.00 -3.05 -0.94%
Elevance Health Inc

Most Popular News

Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 1
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 4
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot