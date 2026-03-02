Is Elevance Health Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Indianapolis-based Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) is one of the largest U.S. health benefits and managed care companies, providing medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral, and care management services to government-sponsored and commercial members. With a market cap of $70.6 billion, Elevance operates nationally through its Blue Cross Blue Shield–affiliated health plans and its diversified healthcare services platform.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Elevance fits this bill perfectly. Its competitive strength is anchored in its exclusive Blue Cross Blue Shield franchises, which provide deep local market share, trusted branding, and extensive provider networks across multiple states. This foundation is reinforced by large-scale participation in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, delivering stable, recurring enrollment-driven revenue.

Despite its notable strengths, ELV stock has fallen 30.3% from its 52-week high of $458.75 touched on Apr. 8. In addition, ELV has dropped 5.5% over the past three months, trailing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 3.3% rise during the same time frame.

ELV stock prices have surged 3.3% over the past six months and dropped 18.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the $DOWI’s 7.5% surge and 13.3% gains over the same time frames.

Elevance shares dipped below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages in late January, underscoring its bearish trend.

Elevance Health shares jumped 5.9% on Jan. 28 following a solid Q4 2025 print that underscored both growth momentum and cost pressures. Operating revenue climbed 10% year over year to $49.3 billion, while adjusted EPS of $3.33 beat expectations, fueled by premium rate increases, continued Medicare Advantage expansion, and robust growth in the Carelon services platform.

Meanwhile, top industry rival, The Cigna Group (CI), has also faced challenges, with a 4.3% downtick over the past 52 weeks and 3.3% dip over the past six months.

Among the 21 analysts covering the ELV stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $383.31 suggests a 19.8% upside potential from current price levels.