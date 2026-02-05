1 Undiscovered Energy Stock to Buy Now

Nacco Industries (NC) is trading at a new 3-year high.

NC stock is up more than 70% over the past year and has robust technical momentum.

The stock maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Individual investors are optimistic about NC, viewing its recent results as a compelling buying opportunity.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $412 million, Nacco Industries (NC) brings natural resources to market by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels, and environmental solutions through its portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. NC checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 22, shares are up 8.26%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Nacco Industries

Nacco scored a new 3-year high of $56.29 on Feb. 4.

NC has a Weighted Alpha of +80.99.

Nacco has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 70.51% over the past 52 weeks.

NC has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $53.17 with a 50-day moving average of $48.42.

Nacco has made 9 new highs and is up 16.18% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.93.

There’s a technical support level around $52.41.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$412 million market capitalization.

14.16x trailing price-earnings ratio.

1.9% dividend yield.

Since Wall Street has not discovered this stock yet, there are no revenue and earnings projections. However, investors should note that the company did report positive revenue and earnings this year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Nacco Industries

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Sell.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 19% overvalued.

344 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think this stock will beat the market while 45 think it won’t.

2,560 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, but it does not rate it.

Short interest is 0.25% of the float with 2.05 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Nacco Industries

Although undiscovered by Wall Street, individual investors see the positive revenue and earnings as a buying opportunity.

