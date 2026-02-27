Cattle Closing February with Midday Losses

Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are down $2 to $4.12 at midday. Some new selling interest was noted, up 2,199 contracts. Cash trade has come in at $383 dressed in the North, with some $243-245 live across the rest of the country. Feeder cattle futures are $6.25 to $8.25 lower on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.62 to $373.17 on February 24.

The weekly update from APHIS showed 8 new cases of New World Screwworm in Tamaulipas in the last week ending on November 25, taking the total active cases in that bordering state to 10 (including 7 bovine).

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $4.74. Choice boxes were up $1.08 to $378.97, while Select was $3.44 higher to $374.23. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 103,000 head, taking the weekly total to 427,000 head. That is even with last week but 33,333 head below than the same week last year.

