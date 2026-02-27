Is Mondelez Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Mondelez International Inc_ logo on phone- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $77.1 billion, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is a global snack food company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy, and powdered beverages across more than 150 countries. Its portfolio includes iconic brands such as Oreo, Cadbury, Milka, Toblerone, Ritz, and Trident, spanning everyday indulgence and premium snacking categories.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Mondelez International fits this criterion perfectly. The company positions itself as a leader in the global snacking market, emphasizing margin expansion, cost discipline, and portfolio reshaping toward higher-growth segments.

However, the chocolate giant has retreated 15.8% from its 52-week high of $71.15. Over the past three months, its shares have surged 4.8%, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 1.5% fall during the same period.

Shares of MDLZ are up 11.4% on a YTD basis, surpassing MDLZ’s 1.6% decrease. However, shares of Mondelez have declined 5.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 19.9% rise over the same time frame.

While MDLZ has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early January, it has dipped below the 200-day moving average since late July 2025.

On Feb. 3, MDLZ shares rose 1.3% after the company released its Q4 2025 results. It posted revenue of $10.5 billion, up 9.3% year over year. Its adjusted EPS rose 4.6% to $0.72. The solid performance was driven primarily by pricing actions, especially to offset elevated cocoa costs.

In comparison, MDLZ stock has lagged behind its rival, The Hershey Company (HSY). HSY stock has gained 27.2% YTD and 35.2% over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 26 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $67.17 is a premium of 12.1% to current levels.