Palo Alto Networks Stock: Is PANW Underperforming the Technology Sector?

With a market cap of $118.2 billion, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The Santa Clara, California-based cybersecurity titan offers firewall appliances and software, and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platforms.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Palo Alto Networks fits this criterion perfectly. Palo Alto Networks’ core competencies lie in delivering an integrated, AI-driven cybersecurity platform that spans network, cloud, endpoint, and security operations. Through its Strata, Prisma, and Cortex suites, the company extends next-generation firewall leadership into cloud security, SASE/Zero-Trust access, and automated SecOps, enabling enterprises to consolidate multiple point tools into a unified architecture.

However, the cybersecurity titan has faced challenges over the past year, and its shares have fallen 33.2% from their 52-week high of $223.61. Over the past three months, its shares have plunged 19.4%, underperforming the broader State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) marginal decline during the same period.

PANW stock is down 18.9% over the past six months, lagging behind XLK’s 7.2% gain. Moreover, shares of the security software maker have dipped 21.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 22.1% rise over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-November and under its 200-day moving average since early December, reinforcing a bearish trend.

On Feb. 17, Palo Alto released its FY2026 Q2 earnings, and its shares dropped 2.1% before tanking 6.8% in the next trading session. Its revenue rose 15% year over year to $2.6 billion and adjusted EPS grew 27% year over year to $$1.03, both topping the market expectations. Growth was driven by continued platform adoption, with Next-Gen Security ARR reaching $6.3 billion, up 33% from the year-ago quarter and non-GAAP operating margin of 30.3%.

Despite the earnings beat, the stock declined as investors focused on softer near-term profitability due to heavy spending on acquisitions and platformization initiatives. The company raised full-year revenue guidance to $11.28–$11.31 billion but lowered FY2026 EPS guidance to $3.65–$3.70, reflecting integration costs and ongoing investment in its AI-security platform strategy.

In comparison, rival Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has outpaced PANW stock. AVGO stock has climbed 78% over the past six months and 51.1% over the past 52 weeks.

PANW stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 51 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $208.87 is a premium of 39.8% to current levels.