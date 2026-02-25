Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Penny Stock XWELL Is Up More Than 300% Today. Why, and Should You Chase the Rally Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_
A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_

Xwell (XWEL) shares roughly quadrupled on Wednesday after the global health and wellness company announced a $31.3 million private placement agreement with American Ventures. The transaction includes the sale of 31,333 preferred Series H shares, convertible into 66.7 million common shares at an initial conversion price of $0.47. 

Additional warrants to purchase another 66.7 million common shares accompany the offering, exercisable immediately at $0.345 per share with a three-year expiration.

Note that today's meteoric run saw XWEL stock print a new 52-week high of $1.52

www.barchart.com

Why Xwell Stock Isn’t Worth Buying Today

While the market initially reacted with an explosive rally since the capital infusion strengthens the company’s balance sheet, the structural reality is that this deal presents a huge dilution risk for existing shareholders.

Given that warrants are exercisable at $0.345, and Xwell stock is already trading well above that, American Ventures has an immediate incentive to exercise them and sell common shares to lock in a massive profit. 

This makes the dilution risk particularly significant and XWEL in general a no-go for any seasoned investor, especially considering its leveraged free cash flow of negative $15.1 million, indicating material operational challenges. 

XWEL Shares Run the Risk of Delisting

Investors are cautioned against investing in Xwell also because it remains a penny stock, which typically means extreme volatility, low liquidity, and minimal transparency. 

XWEL has already received a compliance notice from Nasdaq; its failure to sustain today’s gains and remain above a dollar per share for another nine days would, therefore, trigger a delisting threat again. 

And that looks rather unlikely given XWEL shares relative strength index (14-day) has soared into the mid-80s, indicating extremely overbought conditions that often precede a sharp correction. 

In short, unless Xwell can prove it can convert this capital infusion into sustainable operational profitability and revenue growth, there’s hardly a reason for serious investors to chase momentum in this penny stock. 

Wall Street Isn’t Interested in Covering Xwell Inc

Investors should also note that Xwell stock doesn’t currently receive coverage from Wall Street firms. 

That’s another major red flag as it leaves investors entirely on their to analyze XWEL and evaluate its future prospects. 

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XWEL 1.2100 +0.8320 +220.11%
Xwell Inc

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft Stock Just Flashed an Ultra-Rare Bullish Signal for Options Traders
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Buying In-the-Money Palantir Calls Looks Attractive Here for Value Buyers
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 4
Claude Just Dealt Another Blow to IBM Stock. Will It Be Fatal, or Should You Buy the Dip?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Mixed With Focus on Trump’s SOTU Address and U.S. Economic Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot