As Circle Stock Breaks Through Key Resistance Levels, Should You Chase the CRCL Rally?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) shares pushed aggressively to the upside on Wednesday after the crypto company announced a blockbuster Q4, citing improving margins and growing on-platform USDC mix. As investors cheered Circle's blowout release, its share price rallied well past the 50-day moving average (MA) — a technical breakout that often validates a shift in momentum. 

Following this post-earnings surge, Circle stock is up roughly 60% versus its year-to-date low. 

Should You Buy Circle Stock Into Post-Earnings Strength?

For long-term investors, it may be reasonable to chase the momentum in CRCL stock, since much of the company’s Q4 strength was driven by accelerating circulation of USDC. A remarkable 72% year-on-year increase in USDC circulation to north of $75 billion in 2025 isn’t just a vanity metric; it’s the lifeblood of Circle’s “reserve income” business model. 

As more digital dollars enter the ecosystem, the NYSE-listed firm earns a higher yield on the U.S. government securities backing those tokens. 

With on-chain transaction volume more than tripling to nearly $12 trillion in Q4, USDC’s utility as a global settlement layer is becoming undeniable, creating a predictable, high-margin revenue stream that scales alongside crypto adoption. 

William Blair Reiterates Bullish View on CRCL Shares

Circle’s strong Q4 print also made William Blair analysts add it to its “short list of high-quality crypto infrastructure plays within public markets” today. 

In a research note dated Feb. 25, the investment firm reiterated its “Outperform” rating on CRCL, citing a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA to $167 million in the fourth quarter — about 12% above its estimate. 

At less than 6x sales, the crypto stock doesn’t really appear expensive relative to its exceptional growth rate, its analysts Andrew Jeffrey and Adib Choudhury told clients on Wednesday.  

Note that Circle shares’ relative strength index (14-day) sits at about 67 currently, signaling bullish momentum is unlikely to run out of steam in the near term.  

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Circle Internet Group

Other Wall Street firms agree with William Blair on Circle Internet Group as well. 

The consensus rating on CRCL shares remains at “Moderate Buy” with the mean target of roughly $126 indicating potential upside of more than 50% from here. 

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRCL 80.78 +19.41 +31.63%
Circle Internet Group Inc Cl A

