Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Should You Buy the Dip in Oversold IBM Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

International Business Machines (IBM) shares suffered a steep daily decline on Feb. 23 after Anthropic said its "Claude Code” could accelerate the modernization of COBOL systems. Since IBM is a major player in the COBOL ecosystem that powers critical insurance, banking, and government infrastructure, investors fear AI could erode its long-standing moat in mission-critical systems. 

Amid a broader software rout that some experts are now calling a “SaaS-mageddon,” IBM shares have lost as much as 28% this month. 

www.barchart.com

Evercore ISI Recommends Buying IBM Stock Today

Evercore ISI’s senior analyst Amit Daryanani recommends that long-term investors treat the above-mentioned selloff in IBM stock as a buying opportunity given sustained dominance of the firm’s Z-systems infrastructure. 

On Tuesday, Daryanani maintained his “Outperform” rating on the legacy tech name, noting the mainframe remains irreplaceable due to its unmatched 100% uptime and quantum-safe encryption.

Crucially, the z17 hardware cycle is outperforming the previous z16 rollout, proving that mission-critical clients are choosing modernization over migration. 

Note that Daryanani currently has a $345 price target on International Business Machines, which signals potential upside of an exciting 50% by year-end. 

What Else Makes IBM Shares Attractive to Own

IBM shares are worth owning also because the company’s integration of watsonx for legacy code and local AI inferencing has transformed the mainframe into a modern artificial intelligence (AI) power house. 

This hardware-driven stability provides a high-margin buffer and regulatory-compliant foundation that shields International Business Machines from cyclical downturns hurting pure-play software rivals.

What’s also worth mentioning is that IBM’s relative strength index (14-day) now sits in the deeply oversold territory, suggesting it’s reasonable to expect a relief rally in the near term. 

A lucrative 2.93% dividend yield makes this legacy tech firm even more attractive to own for the long term. 

Wall Street Believes IBM Selloff Has Gone a Bit Too Far

Other Wall Street analysts seem to agree with Daryanani on International Business Machines, also seeing its recent selloff as rather overdone.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on IBM shares remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of about $320 indicating potential for a 27% rally from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBM 229.24 +5.89 +2.64%
Intl Business Machines

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Why Citi Analysts Think You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Now
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
Netflix Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief: $83 Billion WBD Deal In DOJ Crosshairs
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Nvidia Earnings and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Play the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’ Selloff in Palantir Stock With This 1 Winning, Protective Options Trade
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Semi Stock Is Soaring Above AI Bubble Fears. Where Options Data Says It Is Headed Next.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot