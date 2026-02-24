Barchart.com
Is AbbVie Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Abbvie Inc billboard -by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock
North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells medicines and therapies. Valued at a market cap of $397.3 billion, the company primarily concentrates on key therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, and aesthetics.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and AbbVie fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the drug manufacturers - general industry. The company’s key strengths lie in its strong specialty drug portfolio, deep research and development capabilities, and diversified therapeutic focus. 

This healthcare company has dipped 6.3% below its 52-week high of $244.81, reached on Oct. 1, 2025. Shares of ABBV have declined 2.9% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.5% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ABBV are up marginally, compared to DOWI’s 1.5% return. However, in the longer term, AbbVie has surged 13.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 12.4% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, ABBV has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July 2025 and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-February. 

www.barchart.com 

ABBV shares plunged 3.8% on Feb. 4, despite delivering better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s net revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $16.6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.6%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.71 grew 25.5% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $2.66. 

ABBV has outperformed its rival, Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE1.7% rise over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged PFE’s 8.8% YTD uptick. 

Despite ABBV’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 30 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $248.44 suggests an 8.3% premium to its current price levels. 


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DOWI 49,185.90 +381.84 +0.78%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ABBV 229.07 -0.41 -0.18%
Abbvie Inc
PFE 27.28 +0.22 +0.81%
Pfizer Inc

