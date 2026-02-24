Is AbbVie Stock Underperforming the Dow?

North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells medicines and therapies. Valued at a market cap of $397.3 billion, the company primarily concentrates on key therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, and aesthetics.
Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and AbbVie fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the drug manufacturers - general industry. The company’s key strengths lie in its strong specialty drug portfolio, deep research and development capabilities, and diversified therapeutic focus.
This healthcare company has dipped 6.3% below its 52-week high of $244.81, reached on Oct. 1, 2025. Shares of ABBV have declined 2.9% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.5% rise during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ABBV are up marginally, compared to DOWI’s 1.5% return. However, in the longer term, AbbVie has surged 13.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 12.4% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bullish trend, ABBV has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July 2025 and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-February.
ABBV shares plunged 3.8% on Feb. 4, despite delivering better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s net revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $16.6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.6%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.71 grew 25.5% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $2.66.
ABBV has outperformed its rival, Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) 1.7% rise over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged PFE’s 8.8% YTD uptick.
Despite ABBV’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 30 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $248.44 suggests an 8.3% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.