Is UnitedHealth Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, owns and manages organized health systems. With a market cap of $255.8 billion, the company provides employers products and resources to plan and administer employee benefit programs serving customers worldwide.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and UNH definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the healthcare plans industry. The health insurance giant offers a variety of health care options, including health maintenance organizations, point of service plans, preferred provider organizations, and managed fee-for-service programs, to meet the diverse needs of customers.

Despite its notable strength, UNH slipped 53.4% from its 52-week high of $606.36, achieved on Apr. 11, 2025. Shares of UNH fell 11.5% over the past three months, trailing behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 5.5% gains during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of UNH fell 14.5% on a YTD basis and dipped 38.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 1.5% and 12.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, UNH has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late October, 2025, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. 

UNH’s shares took a hit due to higher medical costs squeezing insurance margins, especially in Medicare Advantage. Moreover, they are also struggling Medicare Advantage enrollments, expecting 1.3 to 1.4 million fewer members in 2026, and Medicaid funding cuts.

On Jan. 27, UNH shares closed down by 19.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.11 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.09. The company’s revenue was $113.2 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $113.3 billion.

UnitedHealth’s rival, Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)shares have taken the lead over stock, declining 4.2% on a YTD basis and 12.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on UNH’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $361.43 suggests a potential upside of 28% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DOWI 49,200.83 +396.77 +0.81%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
UNH 274.90 -7.44 -2.64%
Unitedhealth Group Inc
ELV 324.66 -11.21 -3.34%
Elevance Health Inc

