Hogs Extend Bounce Back on Monday

Lean hog futures managed to close out Monday with gains of a tick to 50 cents. Open interest suggests new longs coming back in, up 3,655 contracts on the higher price movement. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.28 on Monday afternoon, up $2.32 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 36 cents higher on Feb 19 at $87.95.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was $1.79 higher at $97.40 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 489,000 head. That was 28,000 head above last week and 660 head ahead of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $93.700, up $0.025,

May 26 Hogs closed at $98.650, up $0.375

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $108.325, up $0.500,