Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Look to Tuesday After Monday Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay
Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay

Live cattle futures were in rally mode, up $2.30 to $2.75 across the nearbys on Monday. Open interest showed new buying, up 2,855 contracts.  Cash trade settled in last week at $238-240 live across the country and $375-378 dressed. Early action this week has been quiet with most compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures saw stronger trade on Monday, with contracts up $5.22 to $6.07 in the front months. OI was down 994 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $3.82 to $374.41 on January 30. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed 2,624 head sold, with sales up $4-12 for feeder steers and $3-8 higher on feeder heifers, with calves reported steady.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $3.30. Choice boxes were up $2.65 to $368.21, while Select was $2.97 higher at $364.91. USDA reported federally inspected cattle slaughter at 108,000 head for Monday. That was 8,000 head above last Monday but 5,428 head shy of the same Monday last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.175, up $2.325,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.525, up $2.725,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $234.250, up $2.525,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.350, up $6.075,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.175, up $5.900,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.350, up $5.225,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 234.250s +2.525 +1.09%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 239.525s +2.725 +1.15%
Live Cattle
LEG26 238.175s +2.325 +0.99%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 364.175s +5.900 +1.65%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 366.350s +6.075 +1.69%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 360.350s +5.225 +1.47%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 4
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 5
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot