Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Meta Platforms Breaks Into Overbought Territory on Post-Earnings Rally. Is There Room for More Gains Ahead?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock

Meta Platforms (META) shares soared roughly 10% this morning after the Facebook parent posted a market-beating Q4 and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. On the earnings call, Susan Li — the company’s chief of finance — said capital expenditures could more than double on a year-over-year basis to about $135 billion in 2026. 

The post-release surge pushed META stock’s standard relative strength index (14-day) up to 73, indicating overbought conditions. But none of it is cause for concern, according to Jefferies’ senior analyst. 

Despite recent rally, Meta Platforms remains down 7% versus its 52-week high. 

www.barchart.com

Why RSI Shouldn’t Deter Investors From Buying Meta Stock

According to industry estimates, META’s operating margin could compress by nearly 5% this year as it makes good on its capex guidance for 2026. 

However, peak pressure is already baked in at current levels, argued Jefferies’ top analyst Brent Thill in his latest research note. 

He feels comfortable with Meta Platforms’ aggressive spending on artificial intelligence (AI), since its investments have already started paying off. 

Artificial intelligence is helping the Nasdaq-listed firm optimize ads and boost engagement across its family of apps, which helped its sales come in more than a billion dollars above expectations in Q4. 

Thill has a $910 price target on Meta shares, indicating potential upside of about 23% from here.

What Could Drive META Shares Higher in 2026

Meta’s Llama 4 failed to take on rivals like GPT-5 or Gemini 3, but its upcoming text and image models scheduled for launch within the next few months will alter the narrative, Thill told clients. 

The Jefferies analyst also dubbed WhatsApp an underappreciated opportunity. Why? Because it has the highest number of daily active users (DAUs) among Meta's apps, yet it’s the most under-monetized of them all.  

According to Thill, the messaging platform’s revenue run rate sits at $9 billion currently, but it may quadruple from here within the next four years. 

All in all, META stock is worth buying as it's strongly positioned to offset operating expenses with top-line strength and efficiency gains, Thill concluded. 

Meta Platforms Remains a ‘Buy’ Rated Stock

Other Wall Street firms also agree with Jefferies’ constructive view on Meta Platforms Inc.  

The consensus rating on Meta shares sits at a “Strong Buy,” with the mean target of $833 indicating upside potential of roughly 14% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 735.34 +66.61 +9.96%
Meta Platforms Inc

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Unusual Put Options Activity in Micron Technology After MU Stock Doubles in 2 Months
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
2 Stocks to Buy as Microsoft Announces Its New Maia 200 AI Chip (Hint, Neither Is MSFT)
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
Why the Current Silver Mania Is So Wild, and How I'm Playing It
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Get Ready for ASIC Shipments to Triple With This Leading AI Stock
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PayPal Holdings Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot