Is This Little-Known Defense Stock the Next Palantir?

Palladyne AI (PDYN) stock soared roughly 50% on Jan. 28 after the defense and robotics software company said it has secured a new contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). According to PDYN’s press release today, AFRL has picked it for its project HANGTIME, aimed at advancing satellite-enabled swarming autonomy across air, land, sea, and space domains.

While Palladyne shares have reversed much of their gains in recent hours, they were trading at a year-to-date high of $9.52 on Wednesday morning.

Why AFRL Contract Doesn’t Warrant Buying Palladyne Stock

While the AFRL news is positive — even making believers wonder if PDYN stock could be the next Palantir (PLTR) — its financial reality exposes a sobering truth.

Investors are cautioned against chasing the rally in Palladyne AI, as the company is burning through cash with a net margin of -953%.

And yet, the stock is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 56x currently, hardly leaving any room for a hiccup, much less an error.

Additionally, Palladyne’s standard relative strength index (14-day) sits north of 66 at the time of writing, indicating the upward momentum is approaching exhaustion.

PDYN Shares Remain a Speculative Bet in 2026

Palladyne shares also remain unattractive to own because the company’s recently filed $54 million shelf registration essentially means a dilution cliff is ahead.

What’s also worth mentioning is that defense contracts like the one PDYN won from AFRL today are often milestone-based as opposed to a lump-sump payment. Unless the contract translates to high-margin recurring revenue for Palladyne AI, the stock remains more speculative than fundamentals backed in 2026.

Furthermore, options contracts expiring mid-April have the lower price set at $5.19 only, indicating PDYN could tumble another 35% from here over the next three months.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Palladyne AI

Investors should also note that Wall Street firms aren’t particularly constructive on PDYN shares either.