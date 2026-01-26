Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

USAR Stock Is Solidly in Overbought Territory as Trump Invests in USA Rare Earth. Can You Still Chase the Rally Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

USA Rare Earth (USAR) shares surged nearly 7% higher on Jan. 26 after the Trump administration confirmed plans of investing about $1.6 billion in the miner that specializes in rare-earth elements.

The post-announcement rally pushed USAR’s relative strength index (14-day) into the “extremely” overbought territory, signaling potential for a sharp correction in the near term. 

At the time of writing, USA Rare Earth stock is up more than 85% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

Should You Chase the Rally in USA Rare Earth Stock?

USAR has agreed to sell millions of its shares and warrants to the U.S. government at $17.17 apiece, but the critical minerals stock is currently trading at a sharply higher $26. 

This means the market has already priced in future success quite substantially — leaving little to no further upside for late investors. 

More importantly, the federal and private investments USA Rare Earth disclosed this morning will prove significantly dilutive for existing shareholders over time, further reducing the incentive of chasing this rally. 

According to Barchart, USAR stock has a history of losing more than 7% on average in February, which makes owning it even less attractive in the near-term. 

Why Else Are USAR Shares Unattractive to Own in 2026?

Investors are cautioned against investing in USA Rare Earth shares also because the company remains speculative and pre-revenue. 

It faces significant capital and execution challenges inherent to large-scale mining operations that frequently exceed initial cost projections.

USAR is broadly expected to remain “unprofitable” this year, and its negative cash flow projections extend through 2028. 

In short, investors entering at current levels are betting on flawless execution not just across mining development but also in construction of processing facility, metal production scaling, and expansion of magnet manufacturing capacity as well. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing USA Rare Earth

Wall Street analysts agree that USAR’s share-price rally following the federal investment news has gone a bit too far, especially given that the firm’s recent filings signaled substantial doubt regarding “going concern” status. 

While the consensus rating on USA Rare Earth remains at “Strong Buy," the mean target of about $23 indicates potential downside of more than 10% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
USAR 26.72 +1.95 +7.87%
USA Rare Earth Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 1
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
A concept image of a ticker tape that says Going Public by iQoncept via Shutterstock 2
Alibaba Is Prepping for an AI Chip IPO. Does That Make BABA Stock a Buy Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Drops After Q4 Earnings: Is INTC a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Inductive Reasoning to Identify Options Trading Opportunities
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Just Flashed on 3 Stocks: 2 Bull Calls, 1 Bull Put Income Play
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot