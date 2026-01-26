Cattle Posting Monday Midday Strength

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are posting 50 to 70 cent gains in the nearbys at midday. Cash trade found its footing on Friday at $233 to $236.50 live and $370 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are showing $1.50 to $1.75 front month gains on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.75 to $363.48 on January 22.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report showed December placements down 5.38% from last year at 1.554 million head. Marketings during the month were up 1.78% yr/yr to 1.773 million head. January 1 on feed was 11.45 million head, down 3.15% from last year. We got a breakdown of steers and heifers this month, with Jan 1 inventory of heifers down 3.07% from last year (vs. steers down 3.22%) and a ratio of 38.73%, up from 38.70% last year.

Cold Storage data showed beef stocks down 3.51% from a year ago as of December 31 at 437.46 million lbs, That was up 2.8% from last month but the lowest December total since 2009.

USDA’s wholesale Boxed Beef report from Monday morning saw prices move higher, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $3.28. Choice boxes were up 33 cents to $369.25, while Select was $3.58 higher at $365.97. Last week’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 535,000 head. That was 27,000 head below last week and 58,858 head shy of the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $235.600, up $0.700,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $237.500, up $0.575,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $233.125, up $0.625,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $366.300, up $1.500

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $361.925, up $1.750