Is This Pharmaceutical Giant a Winning Tariff-Proof Stock to Buy for 2026?

Novartis (NVS) is trading at new all-time highs on Monday.

Shares are up nearly 50% over the past 52 weeks.

NVS maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Novartis has benefitted in recent days from its CEO’s comments that the company will have essentially limited tariff exposure by mid-2026.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $310.8 billion, Novartis (NVS) is a pharmaceutical giant with a portfolio that spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and more. Some of its well-known products include Entresto, Cosentyx, Kesimpta, and Kisqali.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal . I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. NVS checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Dec. 2, shares are up 11.23%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Novartis

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Novartis scored a new all-time high of $148.38 on Jan. 26.

NVS has a Weighted Alpha of +45.01.

Novartis has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 48.42% over the past 52 weeks.

NVS has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $148.38 with a 50-day moving average of $136.10.

Novartis has made 6 new highs and is up 6.61% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.14.

There’s a technical support level around $145.57.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$310.8 billion market capitalization.

16.24x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Analysts expect earnings to increase 13.32% in 2025 and another 2.94% in 2026.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Novartis

The analysts tracked by Barchart rate Novartis a “Moderate Buy” with price targets ranging between $112 and $162.50.

Short interest is very low at just 0.28% of the float.

The Bottom Line on Novartis

Novartis has had impressive share-price growth over the past 52 weeks and still has strong technical momentum taking it to new all-time highs.

Fundamentally, the company has also impressed investors. At Davos, CEO Vas Narasimhan said that the company expects to essentially have no tariff exposure by mid-2026. This comes as President Donald Trump has discussed levying tariffs on countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and France. Novartis is a Swiss company, and pharmaceutical exports account for a lion’s share of all EU exports.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.