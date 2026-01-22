Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Profit from the Incoming Major Winter Storm with This 1 Trade

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
closeup of frosted grass plants by Serhii Ivankin via iStock
closeup of frosted grass plants by Serhii Ivankin via iStock

March orange juice (OJH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March frozen concentrated orange juice futures (FCOJ) that bulls are working on reviving a price uptrend from the November low. Bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, a major winter storm and very cold temperatures are headed for the southern U.S. and could hurt the citrus crops in the far south.

A move in March FCOJ futures above chart resistance at $2.1200 would give the bulls fresh strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $2.6750 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $1.9200.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OJH26 211.00 +7.15 +3.51%
Orange Juice

Most Popular News

AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 1
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
The app for Lemonade loaded on a smartphone_ Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock_ 2
Lemonade Stock Jumps on Plans to Insure Tesla’s Self-Driving Cars
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 3
Netflix Is Below 1-Year Lows With Heavy Call and Put Option Activity - Bullish Signals for NFLX
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
Tesla Just Revived Its Dojo3 Supercomputer. Does That Make TSLA Stock a Buy Here?
Apple Inc phone and data-by Anderson Reis via Shutterstock 5
Apple Just Claimed the Top Spot in the Chinese Smartphone Market. What Does That Mean for AAPL Stock in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot