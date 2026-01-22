Profit from the Incoming Major Winter Storm with This 1 Trade

March orange juice (OJH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March frozen concentrated orange juice futures (FCOJ) that bulls are working on reviving a price uptrend from the November low. Bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, a major winter storm and very cold temperatures are headed for the southern U.S. and could hurt the citrus crops in the far south.

A move in March FCOJ futures above chart resistance at $2.1200 would give the bulls fresh strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $2.6750 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $1.9200.

