Hogs Post Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed Tuesday with mixed trade, as front months were a tick to 42 cents lower with some deferreds higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $80.19 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 76 cents on Jan 16 at $81.76.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was 73 cents lower at $93.47 per cwt. The loin, belly, and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 914,000. That is 72,000 head below last week but 13,430 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $87.850, down $0.425,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $95.175, down $0.025