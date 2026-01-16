Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Close with Slight Gains on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures saw slightly higher action in Friday, with contracts up 20 to 50 cents. February managed to close the week with a $2.97 gain. USDA’s national base hog price was at $74.78 reported on Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on Jan 13 at $80.50. The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. 

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds increasing their net long by just 766 contracts as of January 13, taking the lean hog net long to 82,624 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was 3 cents higher at $93.63 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.623 million head. That is 60,000 head below last week and 4,066 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $88.275, up $0.475,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.200, up $0.200

May 26 Hogs  closed at $98.725, up $0.250,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 95.200s +0.200 +0.21%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 88.275s +0.475 +0.54%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 98.725s +0.250 +0.25%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open as TSMC Reignites AI Optimism, U.S. Economic Data and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot