Cattle Taking Back Wednesday Losses on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Closeup of cows eating in barn by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Closeup of cows eating in barn by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Live cattle futures are posing 7 cent to $1.35 gains. Cash trade has yet to get fully kicked off this week, as last week was $232-233 across the country. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales or bids on the 974 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are back up $3.10 to $4.05 so far on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 57 cents to $369.69 on January 13.  

Export Sales data showed beef bookings at 11,192 MT in the week of 1/8. Shipments were tallied at 11,657 MT for that week.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to 88 cents. Choice boxes were up $1.91 cents to $360.44, while Select was $2.28 higher at $359.93. Wednesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 117,000 head, taking the week to date total to 352,000. That was 4,000 head below last week and 10,841 shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.850, up $0.700,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $238.275, up $0.950,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $233.675, up $1.350,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.850, up $3.100

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $363.750, up $4.050

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.100, up $3.925


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 233.800 +1.475 +0.63%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.350 +1.025 +0.43%
Live Cattle
LEG26 235.975 +0.825 +0.35%
Live Cattle
GFH26 364.075 +4.375 +1.22%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 367.975 +3.225 +0.88%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 362.575 +4.400 +1.23%
Feeder Cattle

