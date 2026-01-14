Barchart.com
‘They Can Build a Hospital In a Weekend’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns China Builds Way Faster Even if the U.S. Is ‘Generations Ahead’ on AI

Caleb Naysmith - Barchart - Columnist

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock

Bottom Line Up Front: Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is concerned that China’s astronomical rate of building infrastructure and developing new technology is resulting in the U.S. slowly losing its lead. China has passed America in energy production and is catching up in several key areas. Nvidia’s chief executive warns that if we don’t move towards building at this same rate, the United States could ultimately lose the artificial intelligence (AI) race.
The Details: In a recent interview, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang addressed both strengths and constraints shaping global competition. Speaking with Dr. John J. Hamre, Huang said that leadership in AI depends not only on technological innovation but also on the ability to build and deploy infrastructure at scale.

In that context, Huang stated, “Chips. We’re generations ahead on chips. I think everybody recognizes that.” But he continued with, “If you want to build a data center here in the United States, from breaking ground to standing up an AI supercomputer, it's probably about 3 years. They can build a hospital in a weekend. That’s a real challenge. They’re builders. Their velocity of building things is extraordinarily high.” 

The comment captures a dual reality: a clear U.S. advantage in advanced semiconductors and technology development, along with America’s clear comparative disadvantage in construction speed and infrastructure execution.

The release of ChatGPT kicked off a quiet arms race within the world of AI. With OpenAI working for years to create the first version of a large language model (LLM), and giants like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) not too far behind at the time, America has been sitting comfortably in the lead. Once you factor in Nvidia’s edge on the chips side, America’s technological lead grows even wider. 

But industry leaders like Sam Altman have repeatedly said they don’t have enough compute to meet demand, and Huang himself, in this same interview, noted the U.S. needs many multiples of its current power capacity. Unfortunately, building new data centers, coal plants, solar farms, nuclear power plants, or wind farms takes a lot of time in the U.S. This isn’t a problem China struggles with. 

Despite America’s clear lead at the start, China is not only catching up on the LLM side, but has also passed America in power output. This means they have a higher manufacturing capacity, and that manufacturing is actually cheaper due to lower electricity prices. 

That assessment carries particular authority given Huang’s career. Since founding Nvidia in the early 1990s, he has guided the company through multiple technology cycles, transforming it into a central supplier of computing platforms for AI, data centers, and high-performance computing. Nvidia’s chips underpin many of the world’s most advanced AI systems, giving Huang direct insight into both the technical frontier and the operational realities of deploying AI at scale.

At the same time, Huang’s focus on infrastructure timelines points to a historical and structural challenge. Large-scale construction projects in the United States often face lengthy permitting processes, regulatory reviews, and logistical hurdles. By contrast, some countries have demonstrated the ability to mobilize labor and resources rapidly, compressing timelines for major infrastructure builds. 

This distinction resonates with broader market dynamics. As demand for AI computing continues to grow, the ability to bring data centers and supercomputing facilities online efficiently has become a material consideration for investors, operators, and governments. Semiconductor leadership provides a foundational advantage, but delays in infrastructure deployment can slow the translation of that advantage into economic output and technological adoption.


On the date of publication, Caleb Naysmith did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

