Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to Wednesday After Tuesday Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Black and white cow brown cow by Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay
Black and white cow brown cow by Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures were in rally mode on Tuesday, with contracts up $2 to $3 on the session. Open interest was up 1,398 contracts. Cash trade has yet to get fully kicked off this week, as last week was $232-233 across the country. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $4.22 to $6.15 across the nearbys on Tuesday. OI rose 1,775 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 56 cents to $369.12 on January 12.  

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to 81 cents. Choice boxes were up 88 cents to $357.99, while Select was 87 cents lower at $357.18. Tuesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 118,000 head, taking the week to date total to 232,000. That was 1,000 head below last week and 8,688 shy of the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.250, up $2.000,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.975, up $2.900,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.400, up $2.800,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.275, up $4.225,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.125, up $5.950,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.600, up $6.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 233.400s +2.800 +1.21%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.975s +2.900 +1.23%
Live Cattle
LEG26 237.250s +2.000 +0.85%
Live Cattle
GFH26 362.125s +5.950 +1.67%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 366.275s +4.225 +1.17%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 360.600s +6.150 +1.74%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 3
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 5
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot