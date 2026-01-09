Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Oklo Declares a ‘Major Step in Moving Advanced Nuclear Forward’ Following Meta Deal. Should You Buy OKLO Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock

Oklo (OKLO) shares soared as much as 20% on Jan. 9 after hyperscaler Meta Platforms (META) agreed to support development of a 1.2-gigawatt nuclear power campus in Pike County, Ohio. 

This advanced nuclear campus will power META’s data centers, including its artificial intelligence (AI) supercluster broadly known as the “Prometheus” in New Albany, Ohio. 

Despite today’s rally, however, OKLO stock remains down nearly 40% versus its 52-week high. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of Meta News for OKLO Stock

OKLO shares rallied this morning primarily because Meta’s announcement validates its advanced reactor technology at an unprecedented scale. 

A vote of confidence from one of the world’s largest tech companies could translate into long-term demand for clean, reliable power for AI infrastructure. 

Effectively, this partnership elevates OKLO from a speculative nuclear startup to a credible energy supplier for mission-critical operations. 

Investors see this as a major de-risking event: better revenue visibility, potential replication across other hyperscaler campuses, and alignment with the booming AI sector – all catalysts for sustained stock appreciation. 

Wedbush Reiterates $150 Price Target on Oklo Shares

Wedbush’s senior analyst Dan Ives dubbed Meta news a “Buy” signal for long-term Oklo investors in a research note on Friday. 

According to him, the announcement “reaffirms hyperscalers’ commitment to start leveraging new energy sources to fuel the AI revolution with power being the biggest headwind to the industry.”

Ives maintained his $150 price target on OKLO stock today, indicating potential upside of roughly 33% from current levels. 

Options traders seem to agree with his bullish view on the Santa Clara-headquartered nuclear-tech firm as well. Derivatives contracts expiring mid-April currently have the upper price set at about $146. 

Note that Oklo was previously picked to participate in DOE initiatives to advance small modular reactor (SMR) technology. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Oklo

While OKLO isn’t an inexpensive stock to own in 2026, Wall Street analysts more broadly believe its premium multiple is justified. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Oklo shares sits at “Moderate Buy” currently with price targets going as high as $175 indicating potential upside of another 70% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 651.66 +5.60 +0.87%
Meta Platforms Inc
OKLO 105.22 +7.62 +7.81%
Oklo Inc

Most Popular News

Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 1
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 2
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 3
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 4
Here’s How You Can Intercept IONQ Stock’s Play-Action Pass for a 127% Payout
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Follow the Smart Money: 2 Undervalued Stocks With Aggressive Share Buybacks and Unusual Options Activity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot