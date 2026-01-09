Don’t Miss the Profits in This 1 Under-the-Radar Stock

Daily Journal (DJCO) is trading at new a 52-week high and has strong technical momentum.

Shares are up nearly 25% in the past month.

DJCO maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Some experts still believe that DJCO is undervalued even after its recent run-up.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $802 million, Daily Journal (DJCO) publishes newspapers in California, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada. It publishes the California Lawyer magazine and produces several specialized information services. It also publishes The Code of Colorado Regulations and serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. DJCO checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Nov. 25, the stock has gained 25.11%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Daily Journal

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Daily Journal scored a new 52-week high of $594.82 on Jan. 9.

DJCO has a Weighted Alpha of +36.09.

Daily Journal has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 4.72% over the past year.

DJCO has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $591.80 with a 50-day moving average of $467.11.

Daily Journal made 16 new highs and gained 23.9% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.97.

There’s a technical support level around $566.83.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$802 million market capitalization.

7.04x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Since this stock is not covered by Wall Street, there are not any revenue and earnings projections. However, the company has had increases in both revenue and earnings for the past 3 years.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Daily Journal

Value Line ranks the stock “Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates the stock as “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks even with the stock’s recent runup, it’s 12% undervalued with a Fair Value of $654.65.

56 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market, while 15 think it won’t.

2,260 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha.

Short Interest is a high 15.13% of the float

The Bottom Line on Daily Journal

The company has seen increases in its revenue and earnings, and trading volume is increasing, so someone is taking notice.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.