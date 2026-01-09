Barchart.com
Cattle Look to Round Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Live cattle futures held onto the Thursday gains, with contracts 75 cents to $1.25 higher. Open interest was down 2,405 contracts on Thursday, mostly in the Feb Cash trade has been quiet so far this week with a few dressed sales of $365 so far in the North and $228-232 live. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales, with bids of just $230. Feeder cattle futures closed the Thursday session with gains of $1.95 to $2.90. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $4.92 to $368.07 on January 7. 

The Thursday update from APHIS showed more active cases of New World Screwworm in several states in Mexico, including Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosi.

Export Sales data showed a total of 10,600 MT of 2026 beef sold in the week of 1/1. South Korea was the largest buyer of 4,400MT, with 1,600 MT sold to Mexico. Beef shipments were tallied at 12,695 MT for the last few days of 2025 and 146 MT for Jan 1.

Monthly Census data converted to a carcass basis showed 201 million lbs of beef exports in October, the lowest for the month since 2015. Imports (not converted) totaled 136,972 MT, which was a 6.68% increase from September.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $4.73. Choice boxes were up $2.51 to $356.79, while Select was $2.78 higher at $352.06. Thursday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 117,000 head, with the week to date total at 465,000 head. That 10,732 head below the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.275, up $0.750,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.225, up $1.050,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.275, up $1.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.475, up $2.875,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $357.725, up $2.225,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.625, up $1.950,


