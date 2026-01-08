Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on Nvidia After CES 2026. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Here?

Semiconductor industry leader Nvidia (NVDA) recently showcased its innovations at CES 2026. While the event primarily provided updates on the technologies the company has been working on, it also included notable announcements.

Undoubtedly, the most significant announcement was the launch of the Rubin AI platform, which comprises six new chips that form one advanced artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer.

The platform’s advancements accelerate agentic AI, with up to 10x lower cost per token than the Nvidia Blackwell platform. Compared with its predecessor, the Rubin platform requires 4x fewer GPUs to train MoE models, accelerating AI adoption.

Morgan Stanley analysts were impressed by the advancements NVDA showcased at CES. Analyst Joseph Moore wrote that the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, devoted more time to the Rubin platform than expected. Morgan Stanley believes that “Rubin will again raise the bar for performance,” with the first rack being deployed and meaningful revenue expected in the second half of this year.

Another key feature of the event has been the emphasis on physical AI. NVDA announced new AI models, frameworks, and infrastructure for physical AI, showcasing robots from mobile manipulators to humanoids built on the company’s technologies.

Given these new technologies, should you buy, hold, or sell NVDA stock now?

About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia, founded in 1993, pioneered graphics processing units (GPUs) and has evolved into the global leader in accelerated computing, powering artificial intelligence revolutions across industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company drives innovation through its cutting-edge chips, enabling breakthroughs in data centers, gaming, and scientific research.

Strategic partnerships, such as with Oracle for the U.S. Department of Energy’s largest AI supercomputer, accelerate scientific discoveries. These developments cement NVDA’s dominance in the AI era. The chip giant has a market capitalization of $4.6 trillion.

While the AI boom positioned NVDA as the leader in high-performance chips for training and inference, the stock’s performance over the past year has not been as dramatic as its earlier surge. However, the stock remains a Wall Street darling. Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA stock has gained 32%, and over the past six months, it has risen 15%. It had reached a 52-week high of $212.19 in October 2025 but is down 13% from that level.

NVDA stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34x, higher than the industry average of 33.18x.

Nvidia's Q3 FY2026 Results Showcased Solid Growth

On Nov. 19, Nvidia reported solid results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (quarter ended Oct. 26). The company’s revenue increased 62% year-over-year (YoY) to $57.01 billion. Its data center revenue climbed 66% annually to a record $51.20 billion. The Blackwell infrastructure experienced high demand, and the company’s cloud GPUs were sold out.

As the infrastructure scales rapidly, the company’s bottom line is also benefiting. For the third quarter, NVDA’s non-GAAP EPS increased 60% YoY to $1.30. Its non-GAAP operating income was $37.75 billion, up 62% YoY.

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Nvidia’s future earnings. They expect the company’s EPS to climb by 70.6% YoY to $1.45 for Q4 FY2026. For fiscal 2026, EPS is projected to surge 51.2% annually to $4.43, followed by a 56.7% growth to $6.94 in the next fiscal year.

What Do Analysts Think About NVDA Stock?

Recently, analysts at Stifel reiterated their “Buy” rating on NVDA stock and maintained a $250 price target, citing an improving outlook in China. Stifel analysts believe that H200 sales in China would be “materially additive” to the company’s earnings, as the government in Beijing reviews licenses and demand for these chips remains robust.

BofA Securities analysts reiterated a bullish “Buy” rating on the stock and maintained their $275 price target following the CES event. Analyst Vivek Arya highlighted the Rubin AI platform. The analyst also acknowledged the company’s efforts to scale AI beyond LLMs into physical AI and noted uncertainty around its H200 sales in China, as it awaits licenses.

Last month, NVDA’s stock was reiterated with a “Buy” rating and a $275 price target by analysts at Truist Securities after reports came out that the company would be paying $20 billion to license AI startup Groq’s technology. Baird analysts reiterated an “Outperform” rating and a $275 price target following the partnership announcement with Groq.

Nvidia has been in the spotlight on Wall Street for some time now, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 48 analysts rating the stock, a majority of analysts, 44, have rated it a “Strong Buy,” two analysts suggest a “Moderate Buy,” one analyst is playing it safe with a “Hold” rating, and one analyst gave a “Strong Sell” rating. The consensus price target of $256 represents a 35.4% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $352 indicates an 86.1% upside.

Key Takeaways

NVDA remains the favorite semiconductor stock on Wall Street, and despite fears that competition could overtake it, the company has stayed on top so far thanks to its innovations. At CES, the event showcased several of those, with the Rubin platform instantly grabbing the spotlight. The company is also trying to extend beyond the LLM space and venture into physical AI. Given these innovations, NVDA’s robust growth, and strongly positive analyst sentiments, the stock might be a buy now.