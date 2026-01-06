Should You Chase the 140% Rally in TMD Energy Stock?

Oil barrels stacked on each other by Kalulu via iStock

TMD Energy (TMDE) stock more than doubled on Jan. 5 amid a broader energy sector rally driven primarily by the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela .

The geopolitical development has created optimism around unlocking the world’s largest reserves totaling approximately 303 billion barrels.

Despite this massive rally, TMD shares are down some 80% versus their 52-week high.

Is It Worth Buying TMD Stock Today?

Despite the Venezuelan opportunity, the fundamental supply-demand dynamics present substantial challenges for sustained upward momentum.

Global oil markets are currently experiencing oversupply, with surplus seen peaking at 2.7 million barrels per day in the first half of 2026.

This could pressure crude prices, creating headwinds for energy companies like TMD Energy. Any potential increase in Venezuelan production will add further supply pressure on an already saturated market.

All in all, the recent surge in TMDE stock looks more sentiment-driven than fundamentals-backed. Such rallies are notorious for a sharp reversal once the dust settles.

TMDE Shares Remain a Risky Investment

Investors should also note that the Venezuelan opportunity faces substantial execution risks as well as timeline uncertainties that underscore the speculative nature of TMD stock’s recent rally.

Rebuilding Venezuela’s oil infrastructure will require over $100 billion in investment and it could span years before meaningful production increases materialize.

TMDE lacks the scale and diversification of major integrated oil companies like Exxon (XOM) or Chevron (CVX), which are generally better-positioned to participate in large-scale international projects.

Plus, it doesn’t pay a healthy dividend like its larger peers to appear more attractive for the income-focused investors either.

TMD Energy Lacks Wall Street Coverage

Being a penny stock, TMD Energy is vulnerable to excess volatility. Ever after the aforementioned rally, it’s hovering around $1 only, signaling real risk of delisting.

Caution is warranted in owning TMDE shares also because they don’t receive coverage from Wall Street analysts. This means investors are on their own in valuing the firm and its future prospects.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.