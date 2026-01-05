Barchart.com
Cattle Look to Fresh Week of Trade Following Last Week’s Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Live cattle futures were held up by the rallying cash market, with contracts up $3.50 to $4.40 in the front months. February was up $6.35 on the week. Open interest in Friday was up 4,477 contracts. Cash trade picked up last week, as trade settled in at $232 across the country, up $2-3 from last week. Feeder cattle futures rallied $5.85 to $8.05 in the front months on Friday, to start the new year off. January was up $9.925 last week. Friday’s OI was up 1,599 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.57 to $350.22 on January 1. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at just $3.05. Choice boxes were up $2.52 to $349.97, while Select was $4.54 higher at $346.92. Last week’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 474,000 head. That was a 48,000 head increase from last week but 30,893 head below last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.000, up $4.400,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.975, up $3.775,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.350, up $3.575,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.100, up $5.850,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $352.950, up $7.625,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $352.250, up $8.025,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

